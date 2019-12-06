Holiday treats with a rock and roll edge
Doughnut decorating and more at Hard Rock Cafe’s Breakfast with Santa
SAN ANTONIO – Breakfast with Santa at Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio is happening Sunday, December, 15th from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be a breakfast buffet, doughnut decorating, pictures with Santa, arts and crafts, holiday music and even some giveaways. It’s a family friendly even. Prices for the event are between $9.95 and 15.95.
You can get tickets here.
and for more information on Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio and the big changes they’re making - check out their website.
