77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

77ºF

Sponsored

12 Days of Circle K freebies

Promotion runs Dec. 13-24

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Tags: SA Live, Circle K, sponsored

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for ’12 Days of Circle K’ exclusively on the Circle K mobile app.

Each day during the promotion you can get a coupon for a free item at Circle K.

Just download the free Circle K app to find out more about the freebies offered.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: