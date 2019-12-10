Health and wellness: How to stay trim before the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With the holiday season here, it’s a time of year to look forward to parties and family gatherings.

You may be in a place where you want to lose some weight, but you’re not sure what to do.

Here are some tips to stay trim before the holidays get here:

1. Cut out excess carbs.

Ditch any bread on sandwiches, burgers or wraps with a low-carb lettuce option.

2. Drink water instead of sweetened drinks.

Replace any sugary drinks with a nice glass of water.

3. Eat smaller portions.

Try to not load up on all the sweets and snacks that may be available at work or at home.

4. Exercise for 30 minutes a day.

During your lunch break or when you get home from work, try to get a quick walk in.

5. Try CoolSculpting.

Do you want to drop some pounds without worrying about visiting the gym every day? There is an option that might help you.

CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing technology, is able to freeze and permanently destroy up to 20% to 25% of fat layer thickness after a single session.

It’s a noninvasive procedure that is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges under the chin and jawline areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks and upper arm.

SliMedica, a total transformation medical clinic, treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their weight loss and beauty programs.

If you’re interested in learning more about CoolSculpting, SliMedica offers the service at its clinic.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.