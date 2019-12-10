Season’s eatings: Wondering what to serve? These ideas are guaranteed to inspire

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With Christmas just a few weeks away, we have a list of delicious meals you can enjoy with friends and family.

If you’re not sure what to cook, here are some meal options that will help make your holidays even brighter.

Just pick and choose what meats, sides and desserts will fit best for your guests.

Tips to build your holiday meal:

Meats: whole roasted prime rib, roasted turkey, smoked turkey, spiral sliced ham, roast beef or deep-fried turkey.

Sides: homemade mashed potatoes, candied yams, seasoned green beans, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, peas and carrots, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, broccoli casserole, carrot and raisin salad, cranberry salad, fresh fruit salad or a Waldorf salad.

Desserts: apple pie, cherry pie, pumpkin pie, buttermilk chess pie, sweet potato pie, chocolate icebox pie, pecan pie, strawberry cheesecake, carrot cake or German chocolate cake.

Extras: cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, cream gravy, brown gravy, natural gravy, dinner rolls or cornbread.

While you cater to your family's needs this holiday season, Luby's can cater to yours.

Ordering a Luby’s Holiday Package has never been easier. They’re fully cooked, just heat to the desired temperature and serve.

There is still a chance to order your holiday dinner now through Dec. 23.

Luby’s is hosting an in-store fundraiser for your organization where 15% of the proceeds go back to your group. It’s the perfect way to raise money for your team, club, band or other nonprofit organization.

Luby’s is open Christmas Day and visit lubys.com for hours of operation.