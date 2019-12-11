Shopping hacks: Tips to get the best deals on Christmas gifts

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you completed your Christmas shopping list?

If you still need to get gifts before the holidays are here, we have some tips on how you can snap the best deals.

Shopping can be fun, especially if you can save loads of cash on stocking stuffers.

Here are some ways you can do just that:

Sign up for email newsletters

Be sure to get the latest notifications on your favorite products by signing up for emails or push notifications to your smartphone.

Use coupons or loyalty points

Take advantage of coupons and in-store offers.

Apply for credit

Depending on the retailer, you can ask to receive credit on your holiday purchase.

Aim for 50% savings on gifts

The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to find amazing gifts at a low price range. Since most retail companies are competing for business, it’s easy to find high-quality items for up to 50% off!

While you’re out shopping, Star Furniture is having its Greatest End-Of-Year Clearance Sale through Dec. 23, with 15% to 50% off all furniture and interest-free financing -- in case you’re looking for new furniture.

For more information, visit starfurniture.com or call 210-558-7800.