Christmas in the City: Texas musician releases new Christmas album
Grab some hot coco, a candy cane and enjoy the sounds of the season
SAN ANTONIO – He’s been playing the piano since he was five years old. Four albums and 22 million streams on Pandora Radio later and Joseph Fuller is a master at captivating audiences.
You can fall in love with his music yourself at his free Christmas concert at Steinway Piano Gallery San Antonio. It’s happening Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. It is free but you need to RSVP for tickets.
If you can’t make it, just bring the sounds of the seasons home with his new Christmas album Christmas in the City.
