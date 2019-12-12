Puppies, gift, & free stuff - It’s SA Live’s Favorite Things

SAN ANTONIO – Dog Friendly San Antonio Helped us compile a list of great gift ideas for local pups and their humans.

1. Balloon dog bookend & dog hoodie from Feliz Modern Pop, a new boutique at the Pearl with an entire corner of the store dedicated to dogs

2. $100 certificate and swag basket from Pawderosa Ranch, dog daycare and boarding service with two locations in San Antonio.

3. Christmas dog bandannas from Asher and Gray Designs, a local handmade shop for trendy pets and their people

4. Two bags of all-natural training treats & a Santa squeaky toy from SouthPaw Waggery, which is a pet boutique located downtown that focuses on high-quality products for your fur babies.

5. Two pint glasses & a growler from Dorcol Distillery, a dog-friendly distillery and brewery located in the South Flores Arts district

6. One Chorizo dog t-shirt from local apparel brand BarbacoApparel, known for their locally inspired Tex-Mex t-shirts

7. Two VIP tickets to the Coffee & Cordials Festival this Saturday

The best part... you have a chance to win all these gifts. Follow Dog Friendly San Antonio on instagram (@dogfriendlysa) to find out how. The contest goes until Friday, December 13th.

For more fun check out their Santa Paws Parade and Costume Contest happening Saturday, December 14th. Use the code “SALIVE” for a 50% discount on tickets.

We can’t leave out our lovely models. Four chihuahua puppies joined us on set, Molly, Penny, Dottie & Toby - all are available for adoption and would love a new forever home for the holidays. Check out Lucky Spot Dog Rescue online to get an application to adopt them.

SA Live’s Favorite Things for the Gals & SA Live’s Favorite Things for the Guys