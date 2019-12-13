3 reasons why it’s important to maintain a healthy smile

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Every day, we meet new people, and our smile leaves a lasting impression, whether it’s good or bad.

Our oral health is extremely important in how others perceive us on a daily basis.

Here are some of the health benefits of having good oral health:

1.Increases our confidence/self-esteem

Having a clean and healthy mouth can give us greater confidence, as well as influence our social lives, careers and relationships.

A healthy smile can truly transform our visual perception of ourselves.

Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and how you leave others feeling after an experience with you becomes your trademark.

2. Can prevents cancers or some forms of dementia

According to Dentalhealth.org, “By keeping our teeth and gums healthy we are more likely to reduce our risk of certain cancers, particularly in women, as well as some forms of dementia.”

This is why it’s important to give your oral health the best care possible on a daily basis.

3. Maintains our appearance

Keeping your teeth clean and healthy can help you prevent getting bad breath, which can be embarrassing and undesirable.

If you have tooth staining from drinking coffee, tea or wine, try to reduce the consumption you drink and make sure to see your dentist twice a year for a cleaning.

The process of getting a new smile

Dr. Alfonso Monarres, a full mouth reconstruction specialist at Stone Ridge Dental is here to help if your smile does not make you feel confident.

As Monarres has stated, “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and how you leave others feeling after an experience with you becomes your trademark.”

For more information, visit DrMonarres.com or call 210-610-5479.