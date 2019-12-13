Test your Flintstones knowledge, win a Flintstones ‘Fun Pack’

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Yabba-Dabba-Doo time on America’s #1 classic television network, MeTV.

Fifty-nine years to the day from its very first telecast, Fred and the gang debuted on MeTV, introducing the iconic series to a new generation of viewers who continue to embrace the show.

Audiences can tune-in for back-to-back episodes weeknights and a full two-hour block on Sunday mornings.

You can see the iconic “Flinstones” on MeTV weeknights at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon ET/PT.

“The Flintstones represents the essence of MeTV - a beloved, family-friendly animated television programming,” said Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “No matter the decade, and in this case as far back as the Stone Age, MeTV always delivers the classics of our audience.”

Since its debut, “The Flintstones” remains a pop culture phenomenon. In 2013, TV Guide ranked “The Flintstones” the second-greatest TV cartoon of all time, behind “The Simpsons”. The 1994 and 2000, “The Flintstones” and “The Flintstones 2: Viva Rock Vegas” live-action movies were released/ In 2019, a new animated production of “The Flintstones” was announced.

Fun facts

First animated television series to air in primetime and paved the way for later primetime cartoon series including “The Simpsons”, “Family Guy” and others.

Originally aired on ABC from 1960 to 1966, with 166 episodes produced.

“The Flintstones” is available nationwide. Find out where to watch at MeTV.com.