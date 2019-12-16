Your ultimate Christmas countdown checklist

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas is less than two weeks away!

Being organized and prepared during the holidays is the best way to ensure you’ll have more fun, cheer and most importantly, less holiday stress.

The Christmas checklist shown below will help you keep track of the big tasks.

Stock up on groceries

Make sure to buy all your holiday meals a few days before Christmas. Waiting until the last minute to buy food is a nightmare, especially since you have to stand in long lines.

Wrap gifts

One of the most tedious parts about giving gifts is wrapping gifts. Instead of rushing to make each gift package perfect the day before Christmas, do yourself a favor and wrap a few gifts at a time.

Deep clean your home

With family and friends coming over for the holidays, it’s key to have a beautiful, clean house that smells good. Clear out your refrigerator and toss old leftovers to make room for your holiday meals.

Buy the essentials

Stock up on batteries, especially if you have kids that play video games.

Sit back and relax

After you’ve done your holiday shopping, wrapped all the gifts, deep cleaned your home and stocked up on essentials, enjoy the most wonderful time of year with your family.

Checklists are good reminders for us to fulfill our goals, especially if you’re in a season for retirement.

Some things to consider for a retirement checklist is to review your current financial situation, contribute a realistic amount regularly to your qualified retirement plan, work toward reducing your debt, curb spending to avoid new debt and find out how much to expect from a pension, social security and veterans’ benefits.

Texas Financial Advisory can help you prepare for the next chapter in your life with its income checklist. If you would like a complimentary retirement checklist, just email “CHECKLIST” to info@texasfinancialadvisory.com.

For more information, visit TexasFinancialAdvisory.com or call 210-530-1292.