Season of Giving: Nonprofit donates $850,000 to Meals on Wheels toward new facility

SAN ANTONIO – With the holiday season here, it’s important for many people to give back and to be thankful for each blessing that comes your way.

The Baptist Health Foundation has been a Shepard to the community for 15 years.

Year after year, the Foundation has generously given grants annually to nonprofit organizations that provide health care services and health education throughout Bexar County and contiguous counties in South Texas.

This year, Meals on Wheels received a $850,000 grant to dramatically expand its facility to provide 4,000 daily meals to vulnerable seniors.

Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than $80 million to nonprofits.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio serves clients through daily meal delivery, delivery of pet food, companionship and home modification for homebound seniors and day center services for seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The mission of Meals on Wheels aligns with the clinical and spiritual focus areas of the Baptist Health Foundation by providing physical, mental and spiritual nourishment to the seniors of the San Antonio region.

If you are a nonprofit organization, you can apply for grants from Baptist Health Foundation here.

For more information, visit bhfsa.org or call 210-735-9009.