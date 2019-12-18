Holiday hacks: Tips to lose weight without hitting the gym

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are here, and even though it can be a time full of joy and laughter, it can also be a difficult time to stay disciplined with healthy eating.

You may be in a place where you want to lose some weight, but you’re not sure what you need to do to regain your confidence.

Dieting can be tough, especially when in family gatherings that can be filled with delicious sweets.

Here are some tips on how to lose weight and maintain weight for the holidays:

Cut out sugar

During the holidays, ditch any form of sweets, especially if they are processed foods that give you zero nutritional value.

Drink water

Replace any sugary drinks with a nice glass of water.

Remember portion control

By limiting how much you eat during the holidays, you can stay on track with your daily calorie intake.

Consider fat-freezing technology

Do you want to drop some pounds without worrying about visiting the gym every day? There is an option that might help you.

CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing technology, is able to freeze and permanently destroy up to 20%-25% of fat layer thickness after a single session.

It’s a noninvasive procedure that is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

SliMedica, a total transformation medical clinic, treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their weight loss and beauty programs.

If you’re interested in learning more about CoolSculpting, SliMedica offers the service at its clinic.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.