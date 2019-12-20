5 wholesome activities perfect for your family at Christmas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With Christmas being just a few days away, you may have some downtime to spend with your family during the holidays.

We have some ideas for wholesome family activities that will fill your heart with joy.

Serve someone or an organization

Donating your time during the holidays can go a long way, especially when it comes to making someone in need smile.

Some ideas can include serving meals at the local soup kitchen or bringing underserved families a hot meal.

Adopt a family

If you are able to go the extra mile when it comes to giving back, there are families that need gifts for their children who otherwise might not get gifts due to financial constraints.

Caroling

Anyone love to sing some Christmas carols?

Join the holiday cheer and grab your family to sing some uplifting carols whether it’s for your neighbors or seniors in a retirement home.

Donate gifts for children in hospitals

No child deserves to spend Christmas in a hospital.

Check with your local children’s hospital to see if gifts for Christmas are still being collected.

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio gathers gifts year-round for children of all ages.

Attend church

You and your family are invited to the First Baptist Church of San Antonio in its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m.

On Christmas Eve at First Baptist Church, there will also be a memorial service at 4:45 p.m. for those who have lost loved ones this year.

For more information, visit fbcsa.org or call 210-226-0363.