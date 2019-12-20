Nonprofit ministry provides medical and dental health care services for the community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need assistance in health care resources or need a meal on the table?

The Wesley Health and Wellness Center is a valuable community resource that provides access to medical, dental and behavioral health care for those less fortunate in San Antonio.

The Wesley Health and Wellness Center offers the following programs and resources: a computer lab, cultural arts, dental exams, X-rays, cleanings, diabetes education, English classes, exercise classes, a food pantry, oral surgery, senior programs and youth afterschool programs.

With continued expansion and renovation, the Wesley Health and Wellness Center offers a state-of-the-art health facility to the community surrounding it.

An appointment is necessary for clinical services.

Wesley Health and Wellness Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the full list of services, visit mhm.org or call 210-527-1505.