67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

67ºF

SA Live

Pajama party with the SA Live cast!

Bundle up in a warm blanket & cozy up for a sleepover spectacular with the cast of SA Live

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Tags: sa live, San Antonio, Pets, Texas, Pajama, sleepover

SAN ANTONIO – Warm blanket? Check. PJs? Check. Jammy-friendly workout? Check. Comfy stuff for your pup? Check.

SA Live finds all the comfy, cozy items and expert helpers so you can host a sleepover like a pro...or just hang around in your jammies until the cold weather goes away.

RELATED: Links to businesses featured in SA Live pajama party special

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.