‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Mom’s enchilada casserole

SAN ANTONIO – This enchilada casserole is quick and easy to make.

Ingredients:

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

Medium Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream

Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce

Yellow Corn Tortillas

Tex-Mex Cheese

Canola Oil

The total for all of the ingredients comes out to $30.47 after tax. The oil and the 80-pack of yellow corn tortillas can be used for other dishes in the future.

Directions:

Set your oven to 375°F.

Pour the tomatillo sauce and the canola oil into separate saucepans and set them to medium-high heat.

Place the yellow corn tortillas, one at a time, in the oil until the tortillas start to bubble and then dip them in the tomatillo sauce.

Place the fried and sauced tortillas on the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish until you create a bottom layer of tortillas.

Scatter the Tex-Mex cheese, pico de gallo and shredded chicken on top of the tortilla layer and repeat until you have at least two layers. You can make the casserole as thick or as thin as you want.

Top the casserole with cheese and place in your oven for 15-20 minutes or until the top layer of cheese is completely melted.

Let the casserole cool for 10 minutes and serve with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enjoy!