Tips to help you achieve your New Year’s fitness resolutions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – A new decade is finally here, and it’s a perfect time to get a jump start on your 2020 New Year’s resolutions!

Some people like to use New Year’s resolutions as a reminder to make a difference in the community or to improve their overall self-image.

If you are in a place where you want to lose some weight and you’re not sure what the next steps are, we have some tips to get you on track.

Work out throughout the week

Try to skip the elevator on your way to work and use the stairs to get some extra steps in. Make a daily goal for yourself on your step count. Can you get 10,000 steps a day? Make working out a fun competition for yourself.

Clean eating/drinking water

Replace any sugary drinks with a nice glass of water. Throw out any food that is processed and replace the items with fresh produce.

Portion control is key

Stay on track with your daily calorie intake and eat smaller portions.

Consider fat-freezing technology

Do you want to drop some pounds without worrying about visiting the gym? There is an option that might help you.

CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing technology, is able to freeze and permanently destroy up to 20%-25% of fat layer thickness after a single session.

It’s a noninvasive procedure that is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

SliMedica, a total transformation medical clinic, treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to address each problem from the core to ensure patients are successful with their weight loss and beauty programs.

If you’re interested in learning more about CoolSculpting, SliMedica offers the service at its clinic.

For more information, visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.