Recover & relax post workout: Turn your bathroom in a spa
DIY bath recipe to sooth sore muscles
SAN ANTONIO – A quick google search and you’ll be relaxing in no time. Kristin Fay from Smart Barre shared her favorite online recipe for a soothing bath. She says it’s one of the best way to recover post workout.
Creamy Honey Bath
-1/4 cup Sweet Almond Oil
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 1/2 cup Liquid Castille Soap
- 3 teaspoons Vanilla Extract (optional)
- 5 drops Essential Oil
Combine ingredients in bowl and mix until honey is completely incorporated. Add to your bath water at it’s running. Makes enough for 1 or 2 baths. Store up to 3 months.
This recipe and more DIY beauty tips can be found at crunchybetty.com.
