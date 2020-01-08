Recover & relax post workout: Turn your bathroom in a spa

SAN ANTONIO – A quick google search and you’ll be relaxing in no time. Kristin Fay from Smart Barre shared her favorite online recipe for a soothing bath. She says it’s one of the best way to recover post workout.

Creamy Honey Bath

-1/4 cup Sweet Almond Oil

- 1/8 cup Honey

- 1/2 cup Liquid Castille Soap

- 3 teaspoons Vanilla Extract (optional)

- 5 drops Essential Oil

Combine ingredients in bowl and mix until honey is completely incorporated. Add to your bath water at it’s running. Makes enough for 1 or 2 baths. Store up to 3 months.

This recipe and more DIY beauty tips can be found at crunchybetty.com.

