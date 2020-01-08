Snore no more in 2020: Take this quiz to see if you have sleep apnea

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you tired of being tired?

You can get a restful sleep all night long. You just have to see if you struggle with sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea can lead to serious health problems, including heart disorders and depression.

It’s a medical condition in which a person has one or more pauses in breathing or shallow breaths while he or she sleeps. These pauses can last from a few seconds to minutes, and may occur 30 times or more in a minute.

According to the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring, sleep apnea affects over 18 million Americans, and it can be treated.

Whether you suffer from sleep apnea, snoring or CPAP intolerance, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding you the ideal treatment for your needs.

Patients at the center who suffer from sleep apnea are treated with an oral appliance, which frees their lungs and allows proper airflow to stop snoring during the night.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy quiz here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.