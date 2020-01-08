You can cook fish perfectly with these tips from Walk-On’s Bistreaux

SAN ANTONIO – Walk-On’s Bistreaux is getting ready to launch 18 more locations in 2020 and if you’re not familiar with the Baton Rouge-based eatery there are two locations you can visit in San Antonio.

The video gives some insight from Walk-On’s Vice President of Culinary Mike Turner on how to cook Redfish Rudy and a few other signature dishes.

Founder and CEO Brandon Landry and his co-owner, NFL quarterback Drew Brees, recently participated in Undercover Boss which will be airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In the episode, Brees is disguised as a long-haired, bearded, middle-aged man named “Chris” and works as a busser and a dishwasher.

If you want to visit one of the San Antonio locations head to Walk-On’s in Hollywood Park at 1400 Pantheon Way or Huebner Oaks at 11075 IH 10 West.