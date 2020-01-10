Crazy for seafood? Tips for a smashin’ crawfish boil

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Be prepared, everyone, crawfish season is on its way.

The best time for crawfish usually starts around late February.

Crawfish boils are fun, messy and delicious.

If you’re new at eating crawfish, here are four tips for you.

Tip No. 1: Dress casual a.ka. don’t dress fancy

Eating crawfish is quite an experience if you’ve never experienced it before. The crawfish juices will get all over the place. Do yourself a favor and wear clothes that can be spilled on.

Tip No. 2: Don’t rush at peeling crawfish

Peeling crawfish takes patience, that’s for sure. Pinch the middle of the crawfish and twist it as you pinch to separate the head from the tail. Then, you can pinch again along the ridge of the back along the tail to loosen the grip of the meat to the shell. Then, you pull the shell from the meat.

Tip No. 3: Be careful with the seasonings

Be mindful of the pepper, salt and cayenne pepper from the crawfish. Don’t rub your eyes or skin with the seasonings on your hands. You don’t want to burn your eyes. Just wash your hands throughout the process to get some of the seasonings off.

Tip No. 4: Enjoy!

Finally, crush the head with your teeth and suck the juices (optional) and then eat the meat.

Looking for a local eatery that specializes in seafood?

LA Crawfish is a cajun and Vietnamese fusion restaurant that offers some of the freshest products in San Antonio, from its live crawfish and blue crabs to its fried seafood.

LA Crawfish will modify the spice levels of its boiled seafood from medium to spicy and extra spicy. You can find LA Crawfish in Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, Castle Hills and Alamo Ranch.

For more information, visit lacrawfishsa.com or call 210-236-5556.