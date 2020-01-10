78ºF

SA Live

Wrestle your way into 2020

Learn about Chrisie Jayne’s knock out story into the world of wrestling

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – Are you interested in the world of live wrestling? Watch the video above to hear about behind the scenes of a wrestlers journey.

Bash at the Brewery 2 is happening TONIGHT, January 10th. This event is a wrestling fan’s dream. It occurs at Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, TX. If you want more information about the event you can head to their website.

