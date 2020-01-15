5 things to know about the 2020 San Antonio Cocktail Conference

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Cocktail Conference will celebrate its ninth year this week.

From Thursday to Sunday, hundreds of cocktail connoisseurs and bartenders will come together to celebrate the art of a great drink.

And they’ll drink up for a cause, too, as all proceeds will benefit children’s charities.

Here’s what to know before heading out to the 2020 San Antonio Cocktail Conference:

2020 signature cocktail

The cocktail of the 2020 conference is “The Clean Sneak.”

It’s called the “perfect escape” with its mix of rye whiskey, maple and apricot, according to the SACC website.

VIP passes

The pass rings up at $500, but it will give access to multiple events during SACC.

Those events include opening night at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, “Waldorf on the Prairie” at the St. Anthony Hotel on Friday, “Cocktail Under the Big Top” at the Villita Assembly Hall on Saturday and tasting suites at the St. Anthony Hotel on Saturday.

VIP status also allows holders to skip the lines and gives access to invitation-only parties.

It does not include entry to SACC seminars.

“Clean Sneak” pass

This pass isn’t as pricey as the VIP, but it still gives you access to the four events listed above.

The cost of a "Clean Sneak” pass is $350.

It does not include entry to SACC seminars. Access to skip the lines or access to invitation-only parties are not listed as features of this pass.

Buy tickets fast

A view of SACC’s schedule shows that several events are already sold out.

A list of events can be seen on SACC’s website.

History of SACC

The conference brings together bartenders and “cocktail enthusiasts” for seminars, tastings and parties, according to its website.

It is a Houston Street Charities event, which means 100% of proceeds will be donated to charities for children.

According to SACC, past charities included the Children’s Shelter, ChildSafe, Clarity Child Guidance Center, Food Bank of San Antonio, HeartGift San Antonio, TEAMability and Transplants for Children.