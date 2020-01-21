6 things you can do after Lasik eye surgery

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you tired of wearing contacts or glasses?

Sometimes wearing lenses as a temporary corrective solution can be a hassle — especially if you lose things easily.

If you have decided to get Lasik eye surgery, your quality of life will improve and you will have clear, natural vision.

Here are some things you should be able to do the day after your Lasik eye procedure:

1. Watch TV

2. Socialize

3. Exercise

4. Work

5. Drive

6. Use the computer

Lasik surgery recovery time is very minimal, according to Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Your doctor will want you to go home and sleep after your procedure.

Helpful tip: There are options when booking your Lasik eye surgery, so making accommodations to your work or school schedule should never be an issue.

After your procedure, avoid rubbing your eyes and don’t wear makeup for five days.

You’ll also need to refrain from using a ceiling fan, as it can cause irritation to your eyes.

