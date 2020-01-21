Caring for uncommon pets

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for a new family pet beyond just a dog or cat? Randy Housley from Polly’s Pet Shop shares the pros and cons for some unique animals.

Three of the animals in the video above are native to Australia. Polly’s Pet Shop will be hosting an event on February 8, 2020 to help raise money for the Australian wildlife affected by the fires.

If you want more information on adopting a pet, or their upcoming event, head over to their website.