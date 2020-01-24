62ºF

Spamilton An American Parody sails into San Antonio

Rise up and see the show this weekend

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – They put the ham in Hamilton! Fiona Gorostiza heads backstage to meet the hilarious cast of “Spamilton An American Parody.”

This musical parody promises to be a non-stop laugh as the cast sings, dances and costume changes their way through a fast-paced 75 minute show.

Don’t throw away your shot to see Spamilton at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, for more information click here.

