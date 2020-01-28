5 awesome ways to pamper yourself in 2020

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We are in a new decade, and with Valentine’s Day less than a month away, it’s the perfect time to pamper yourself from head to toe.

Here are five ways you can feel beautiful and confident.

1. Enjoy a long leisurely bubble bath.

Dim the lights, put some candles on and wind down in a luxurious bubble bath in the comfort of your home. To take your bath to the next level, add some organic bath bombs and Himalayan salt.

2. Get a massage at the spa.

Enjoy a trip to the spa for a message. Massage therapy can relieve physical pain, stress and anxiety.

3. Treat yourself to a manicure/pedicure.

Sit back and relax in a massaging chair at your favorite nail salon. Some salons even offer complimentary wine for guests over 21 years of age.

4. Get your favorite facial.

Maintain beautiful skin by treating yourself to a soothing aromatherapy or exfoliating facial.

5. Try a rapid reduction serum.

Want to look years younger?

The Plexaderm rapid reduction serum helps to reduce under-eye bags, dark circles, smile lines and wrinkles in under 10 minutes.

Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes visible pore sizes.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 800-673-2201.