4 benefits of going solar

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever considered going solar?

Solar energy in the U.S. is booming – there are more than 2 million solar installations in America, according to Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

If you’ve been thinking about going solar, here are four benefits you can gain as a homeowner with solar panels.

1. Improve the value of your home.

Your property value will significantly increase with solar panels.

Homes with solar panels sell 20% faster and for 17% more money, according to a study conducted by National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

2. Reduce your carbon footprint.

Go solar and go green. Solar power can reduce the amount of pollutants into the environment. By having solar panels on your home, you can help combat greenhouse gas emissions.

3. Receive federal solar tax credit.

Homeowners with solar panels, can receive a 26% federal solar tax credit, and there is a $0.68 per watt rebate for CPS energy customers.

4. Lower your electric bill.

Slash your electric bill in half with solar energy. South Texas Solar Systems customers eliminate 75% to 100% of their electric bill.

After you've decided to go solar, South Texas Solar Systems can help you decide if your roof is qualified for solar panels.

