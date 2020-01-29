One-stop-shop helps families easily search online for schools, after-school programs for their children

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio residents have noticed, the area is expanding drastically every day.

City officials and developers project Bexar County will gain more than one million new residents by 2040.

Bexar County now has 17 school districts, more than 30 charter operators and numerous after-school programs.

Until recently, there was not a way to help families find their way around choosing the best school for their children.

City Education Partners launched SanAntonioSchoolFinder.org, a new online educational resource for local families.

The website gives access to all public school options across the city of San Antonio.

San Antonio School Finder is simple for families and parents to easily search for schools and after-school programs available.

Search options on San Antonio School Finder include:

District

Grades served

Accountability rating

School type

Academic offerings

Arts, music, media

Clubs

After-school programs

Boys sports/girls sports

Transportation options

San Antonio School Finder will be updated multiple times a year as state accountability data becomes available from the Texas Education Agency.

For more information, visit SanAntonioSchoolFinder.org.