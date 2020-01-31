Get Fit Friday: 4 benefits of Pilates

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With a new decade in full swing, now is the time to try new things, especially even when it comes to exercising.

Working out can be fun, and it can be a little intimidating. The end result is so worth the dedication and time you’ve put aside to becoming healthier and stronger.

Joining a Pilates class may just be the answer you’ve been looking for.

Pilates is a mind and body workout that helps to relieve mental stress while strengthening and toning your muscles.

Here are four benefits of the many benefits of practicing Pilates.

1. Studies have shown that Pilates can ease anxiety and depressive symptoms.

2. Pilates improves posture by focusing on core strength, flexibility and increased range of motion without overloading or stressing joints. The moves actually help to lengthen while strengthening your muscles.

3. Pilates can lower anxiety levels and depressive symptoms. Both mental illnesses tip the hormonal balance of the brain, and research shows that Pilates can stabilize your serotonin, cortisol, and endorphin levels.

4. Pilates can be a great complement to other workouts you do or sports you play. It helps condition the smaller muscles throughout the body, so you can improve performance and prevent injuries.

Joseph Pilates, founder of Pilates exercises once said, “In 10 sessions you’ll feel the difference, in 20 sessions you’ll see the difference and in 30 sessions you’ll have a whole new body."

Interested in joining a Pilates class? Club Pilates offers a full-body, low-impact workout in a small group setting that is great for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The classes deliver a full-body workout that relieves mental stress, chronic pain, strengthens your foundational core muscles, and helps people recover from traumatic car accidents, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and even has rehabilitated wounded veterans.

There are six Club Pilates located in and around the San Antonio area, including at the Dominion, the Quarry Market, in Helotes, Stone Oak, Schertz and Canyon Creek.

For more information or to find a studio near you, visit clubpilates.com.