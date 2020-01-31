Things to do this weekend: SA Rampage host 10th annual Pink in the Rink game Friday night

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some fun family entertainment that’s affordable?

Start your weekend off Friday by watching the Spurs Sports & Entertainment San Antonio Rampage host their 10th anniversary of Pink in the Rink.

Pink in the Rink honors those affected by breast cancer and helps raise awareness and funds to Susan G. Komen San Antonio.

Get your pink on! There will be pink popcorn, pink margaritas, pink T-shirts and even the ice will be dyed pink.

Each Rampage player will have a patch on their arm during the game to symbolize playing for someone who is a fighter or survivor of breast cancer.

Pink in the Rink

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: AT&T Center

Tickets: Start at $10

For more information, visit sarampage.com/pink or call 210-444-5554.