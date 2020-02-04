5 beauty products you can’t help but fall in love with for Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day is next week and now is the perfect time to pamper yourself from head to toe — regardless of whether you have a date for the big day.

Here are five products to try out for Valentine’s Day that you might just fall in love with.

Aromatherapy bath oil.

Indulge yourself in a hot bubble bath with aromatherapy bath oil. Organic bath bombs work great, too.

Mud mask facial.

Planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day? Treat yourself to a mud mask and relax while watching your favorite romantic comedies.

Heart candle.

Everyone loves candles, so set the mood for Valentine’s Day with your favorite scent.

Japanese cherry blossom body spray.

Whether you’re running out to a hot date or staying in, get refreshed with fragrance mist.

Rapid reduction serum.

Want to look years younger without any pain for Valentine’s Day?

The Plexaderm rapid reduction serum helps to reduce under-eye bags, dark circles, smile lines and wrinkles in under 10 minutes.

Plexaderm smooths fine lines, firms skin, redefines facial contours, improves skin density, refines skin texture and minimizes visible pore sizes.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 800-673-2201.