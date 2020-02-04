8 practical gifts to give for Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With Valentine’s Day more than a week away, shopping for the right gift can be stressful for some people.

That’s why we have some gift ideas that can speak right from the heart.

Here are eight practical gifts to give your love this Valentine’s Day.

1. Box of chocolates

You can’t go wrong with chocolates -- just be sure to get the flavors your sweet likes.

2. Bouquet of flowers

Surprise your Valentine with a bouquet sent to their office. You can’t go wrong with sending flowers.

3. Movie tickets

Take your date to a new movie that’s playing, or wait until a new blockbuster comes out.

4. Concert tickets

Do your homework and get tickets to the best upcoming show in town.

5. Clothing

Surprise your date with a new clothing item you know they’ll love.

6. A night out on the town

Try to be adventurous and take your date out to a nice restaurant and explore your city.

7. Jewelry

A new necklace, earrings, bracelet or ring is always a nice touch when searching for the perfect gift.

8. Lasik eye surgery

Has your date ever complained about wearing contacts or glasses?

If your Valentine is interested in Lasik eye surgery, the benefits may include having a clear, natural vision and improved quality of life. Plus, there is minimal downtime and it is a quick and painless procedure.

At Manrique Custom Vision, most of the patients are able to drive, work and go out to socialize as soon as the day after the procedure.

For more information, visit sa.manriqueeye.com or call 210-354-2020.