Thirsty Thursday: Hand-crafted cocktails you have to try at Jet-Setter

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown bar, Jet-setter, is making a name for itself in the crafted cocktail craze. Its menu features sips inspired by spirits from around the world. If you’re a fan of rye whiskey and dry vermouth, try the “Empire State". Or you can travel to France by trying the “Bananas Foster” made with cognac or the Hong Kong-influenced “Kowloon Station” made with sake.

Jet-Setter hosted Hong Kong bar, The Pontiac, for a night, which was named one of Asia’s 50 best bars. The Pontiac, known for its “Coyote Ugly” vibe with its predominately female staff and rocker chic atmosphere, brought celebrity bartenders, Beckaly Franks and Arlene Wong, to serve up their signature sips for San Antonio.

Beckaly Franks, co-owner and head bartender at The Pontiac bar in Hong Kong (KSAT)

Arlene Wong bartends at The Pontiac bar in Hong Kong (KSAT)

Jet-Setter bartenders in action (KSAT)

"The Cabriolet", a Jet-Setter cocktail made with rakia, paxtaran, amaro sfumato, rhubarb, lime and saba (KSAT)

"Kowloon Station", a Jet-Setter cocktail made with Sake, rice milk, mango, orgeat and sesame (KSAT)

For more on Jet-Setter, visit their facebook page here.