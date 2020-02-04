Thirsty Thursday: Hand-crafted cocktails you have to try at Jet-Setter
Hong Kong bar, The Pontiac, takes over San Antonio for a night
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown bar, Jet-setter, is making a name for itself in the crafted cocktail craze. Its menu features sips inspired by spirits from around the world. If you’re a fan of rye whiskey and dry vermouth, try the “Empire State". Or you can travel to France by trying the “Bananas Foster” made with cognac or the Hong Kong-influenced “Kowloon Station” made with sake.
Jet-Setter hosted Hong Kong bar, The Pontiac, for a night, which was named one of Asia’s 50 best bars. The Pontiac, known for its “Coyote Ugly” vibe with its predominately female staff and rocker chic atmosphere, brought celebrity bartenders, Beckaly Franks and Arlene Wong, to serve up their signature sips for San Antonio.
