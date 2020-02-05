Restaurant plate special to help benefit 100 Club of San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to support fallen first responders families, the 100 Club of San Antonio depends on donations to continue its mission.

With help from Las Palapas, the 100 Club of San Antonio has received $100,000 over the years.

This year, Las Palapas restaurants are bringing back its 100 Club special plate and round-up program to benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio for 100 days.

The 100 Club of San Antonio serves families of fallen local, state and federal law enforcement, firefighters and first responders in Bexar County.

Now through April 30, guests at Las Palapas can donate to the 100 Club by either purchasing the 100 Club special or by rounding up their bill.

The special includes one cheese enchilada, one flauta, one traditional sope, rice, charro beans and one large iced tea.

If your bill is $7.75 and it’s rounded up to $8.00, $.25 will be donated to the 100 Club of San Antonio.

“Off the plates alone, we have raised $27,000 to $30,000," said Brad Peak, chief analytics officer at Las Palapas. "We have donated $100,000 to the 100 Club, and this year we will donate another $50,000.”

A portion of the Las Palapas/100 Club Fiesta medals will go toward the 100 Club.

One dollar from each 100 Club special plate sold will be donated to the 100 Club of San Antonio.

The 100 Club plate special program at Las Palapas runs through April 30.

Looking for a nearby Las Palapas? There are 16 locations in San Antonio.

For more information, visit laspalapas.com or call 210-342-7072.