Mutton Bustin’ a family favorite at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – If there’s one event that’s a fan favorite at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, it’s Mutton Bustin'.

There's nothing like watching a little cowboy or cowgirl hang on for dear life on a sheep that's making a run for it.

"Some of them want to be cowboys and cowgirls one day when they grow up, so this gives them an opportunity to try on a smaller animal and get a feel for things," said Elizabeth Tennant, a rodeo volunteer.

S.J. Peter, a Mutton Bustin' participant, was nervous about his first ride. But it's not for the reason you might think.

"It's the first time I've been on (TV)," he said.

SA Live showed S.J.'s ride, which lasted a couple of seconds before he hit the ground.

S.J. said he was OK and had fun. But he was a good sport about it.

What advise does he have for first-time participants?

“If you want to try this, be sure to hold on for eight seconds,” he said.