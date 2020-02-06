Starting a new business? This local service company has some pointers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Creating an empire isn’t always easily achieved. It takes a team of dedicated individuals to master its craft, along with providing excellent customer service.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau has continued to search for companies that fit the criteria for the prestigious BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.

In order for a company to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau, a business must show excellence, integrity, teamwork, trust, respect and community involvement within its daily practices.

On Jan. 27, the Better Business Bureau presented the Jon Wayne Service Company with the 2019 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.

Within the last five years, all three Ethics awards have been presented to Jon Wayne Service Company, making the company the only business in San Antonio to win the award more than once since the program launched in Austin in 2014, according to a news release.

Don Rackler, CEO of Jon Wayne Service Company, started his small business in his barn in 2001 right here in San Antonio and has since transformed the company into a full-service company with more than 200 employees.

The key to running the Jon Wayne Service Company is the result of hard work, dedication and customer focus, said a representative from the Jon Wayne Service Company.

