Get fit Friday: Superhero Workout

JC Ultimate Training visited SA Live with some kid “superheroes” in an effort to fight two issues in San Antonio: type 2 diabetes and obesity.

With the right moves, it only takes three minutes per day for kids and adults to get a valuable workout in.

Jermaine Collier, the owner of JC Ultimate Training, said the key is for kids, teens and adults to limit their time on social media, phones and video games, and instead stay active.