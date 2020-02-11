Feel like a rock star with Pound Fitness

For every busy mom or woman who is trying to fit in a workout, Pound Fitness can be the music you need to get you grooving into a healthier lifestyle.

The Thousand Oaks Family YMCA offers two classes on Tuesdays and two classes on Thursdays.

“This is more than a workout, it’s a community of women coming together,” says one attendee.

During this class, you’re moving to the beat, keeping and feeling the rhythm, all while burning hundreds of calories in one 45 minute session.

For more on this class and the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, click here.