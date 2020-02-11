Perfect Valentine’s Day pairings
Try these wine and cheese combinations to make your dinner party stand out
SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating your perfect match. So why not find out the perfect match to your favorite wine?
Scott Ota from High Street Wine Company shares the secrets behind matching wines and cheese.
High Street Wine Company does offer classes and wine tastings, if you are interested you can go to their website for more information.
