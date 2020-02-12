Try it Tuesday: Making Valentine’s Jewelry

SAN ANTONIO – Need some help giving your sweet the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day?

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, handbags are a great start.

Mike took a trip to James Avery at Huebner Oak and learned how to make handmade jewelry for this Try It Tuesday Valentine’s Day special.

Next time you’re at James Avery take notice of the hard work they do.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry is a vertically integrated, family-owned company still located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The jewelry at James Avery is crafted in four Texas workshops — one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville.

There are 16 James Avery stores in San Antonio to make shopping easy.

For more information, visit jamesavery.com.