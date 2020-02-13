50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

50ºF

SA Live

Artisan Chocolates, available for delivery on Valentine’s Day!

Handcrafted, gluten-free, made in SA chocolates

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Tags: SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – They call them “Chocolates from Heaven.” Manna Reign Chocolates is a small, locally-owned, family business making divine treats that can be delivered right to your door.

Don’t underestimate these sweets, however, they’re made from the finest chocolate in Belgium, and Chocolatier Tina Cleveland is professionally trained. Taste one and you’ll understand how much love goes into these chocolates.

You can order online at their website or you can order through the Frnd-ships app.

Check out more Valentine’s Day ideas here

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.