Artisan Chocolates, available for delivery on Valentine’s Day!

SAN ANTONIO – They call them “Chocolates from Heaven.” Manna Reign Chocolates is a small, locally-owned, family business making divine treats that can be delivered right to your door.

Don’t underestimate these sweets, however, they’re made from the finest chocolate in Belgium, and Chocolatier Tina Cleveland is professionally trained. Taste one and you’ll understand how much love goes into these chocolates.

You can order online at their website or you can order through the Frnd-ships app.

