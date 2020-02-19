4 facts about sleep apnea you should know

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you snore constantly, or if you have restless nights of sleep on a daily basis, there’s a chance you could be suffering from sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea occurs when a person has one or more pauses in breathing, or shallow breaths, while he or she sleeps. These pauses can last from a few seconds to one minute, and It can occur 30 times or more in a minute.

With the health problems sleep apnea can bring, there’s no time like the present to find out if you could be suffering from it.

Here are four facts about sleep apnea that you should know:

1. Many people have sleep apnea and don’t know it.

2. Sleep apnea affects more than 18 million Americans.

3. Sleep apnea can lead to serious health problems, including heart disorders and depression.

4. Sleep apnea can be treated.

That list is according to the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring.

Whether you suffer from sleep apnea, snoring or CPAP intolerance, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

Patients at the Center who suffer from sleep apnea are treated with an oral appliance, which frees their lungs and allows proper airflow so that they may stop snoring during the night.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleep assessment here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.