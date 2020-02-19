Drop the Beat Music Festival features rock, Tejano, hip hop and more

SAN ANTONIO – There is a little something for everyone at Drop the Beat Music Festival - no seriously.

In addition to the Latin, rock, hip hop, country and Tejano bands there will also be food trucks, muscle cars, beer and wine tasting areas and a kids zone.

The kids area will have face painting and bouncy castles and there will also be more than 25 Marvel and DC cosplay characters, according to the event page.

Step up your selfie game with a 360 photo booth

Drop the Beat Music Festival will take place at Sunset Station at 1174 E. Commerce Street from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here and range in price from $25 to $100.

There will also be a health fair “so you can get your health checked while you’re eating a turkey leg," said festival organizer Ron Hernandez.

Only in San Antonio!