The art of hatting

SAN ANTONIO – Inside Wheeler’s Western Outfitters, you’ll find Juan, the hatter.

From shaping to steaming to expanding...he can do it all to make the hat fit every person he meets.

“There’s pressure points and they are different for everyone,” he says.

It’s a craft that is very special to him--growing up with a ranching background.

You can find him inside Wheeler’s Western Outfitters in Boerne, Texas.

