DoSeum celebrates 5th anniversary by revamping tech-savvy Spy Academy exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some family fun?

The DoSeum, a nonprofit children’s museum, celebrated its fifth anniversary recently by revamping its Semmes Foundation Spy Academy. Kids can grab gadgets and gear and explore all-new clues and challenges while pretending to be the next James Bond secret agent.

Spies at the DoSeum will develop these skills, along with other complementary skill sets such as reading comprehension, observation and problem-solving by learning how to apply interdisciplinary skill sets together to a variety of situations.

Since 2015, the DoSeum has served nearly 2 million guests who have enjoyed more than 300 permanent and special exhibits.

The DoSeum offers exhibits, programs, camps, classes and field trips designed for all learners, and it encourages young minds to explore the joy of learning through connections to STEM, the arts and literacy.

“I’m so excited by the progression of things on campus,” said Daniel Mennelly, CEO of the DoSeum. “We are so busy and so grateful for all these kids. It’s such a unique city, San Antonio; they love culture and they love kids. We design our exhibits around the kids’ interests.”

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.