You’ll want to complete your rodeo wardrobe with these pieces

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to rodeo San Antonio!

While you’re heading out to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend, you’ll want to make sure your outfit is rodeo ready.

Here are some rodeo fashion tips to keep in mind when you’re updating your wardrobe.

Ladies wardrobe

Women’s essentials can include a button-up shirt or cashmere blouse, suede leather leggings, leather belts with a buckle, western-style boots, a felt hat and western jewelry.

Gentlemen’s wardrobe

Men’s essentials can include a jacket or pullover, western leather boots, western cap and a leather belt.

While you’re out shopping for rodeo attire, Lucchese Bootmaker carries a variety of western boots, booties, mules, heels and casuals. The boots are handcrafted in Texas at the Lucchese factory in El Paso.

Lucchese has created boots for the Kennedy family, George HW Bush and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

You can find Lucchese at Alamo Quarry Market open seven days a week. Associates are available for appointments to fit you for Lucchese boots.

For more information, visit lucchese.com or call 210-828-8419.