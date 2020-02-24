Score a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes for National Pancake Day on Tuesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Craving some pancakes?

To celebrate National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants across the nation will give guests one free short stack of its world-famous buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. and give “pancakes for life” to one lucky winner.

National Pancake Day is Feb. 25, and every person who visits a participating IHOP will have one chance to win one of 250,000 prizes.

In lieu of payment for the short stack, guests can show their support to help benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children by purchasing a wall tag icon or by making a donation online with their IHOP ‘N GO orders.

Donations are only available when ordering directly from ihop.com or the IHOP app.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a unique health care system that provides the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special health care needs within a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment.

For more information, visit ihop.com or call 210-437-1271.