Television chef Julia Collin Davison to headline Spring San Antonio Home and Garden Show

SAN ANTONIO – Are you updating your home or garden for spring?

Mark your calendars, because the Spring San Antonio Home and Garden Show will be at the Alamodome this weekend.

The show will offer an ongoing schedule of home remodeling and renovation experts conducting seminars throughout the three-day event, along with an expanded Kids Zone and an outdoor food truck rally on the Main Plaza.

This year’s show has even more of a culinary theme than ever, as the show’s celebrity headliner is well-known television chef Julia Collin Davison.

Davison is an executive editorial director for America’s Test Kitchen.

She is also the host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country and is an original cast member of both shows, which are the two of the highest-rated instructional cooking shows on television.

Davison will be appearing on the main stage Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hours:

Friday, Feb. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All active military, veterans, police, fire, and first responders get free admission with valid ID.

For more information, visit sanantoniospringhomeshow.com or call 210-207-3663.