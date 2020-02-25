3 ways to get kids to eat seafood (yes, really)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have kids that refuse to eat seafood?

Kids can definitely be pretty picky eaters, especially when it involves fish and eating healthy.

To encourage kids to eat healthy and expand their horizons by trying seafood, here are three ideas to mask that fishy taste for kids.

1. Try a mild fish.

It’s probably best to introduce seafood to your kids with a mild fish, such as cod or halibut.

Adults, you can pair a mild fish with asparagus and broccoli for a delicious meal.

Codfish contribute to skin health, reduces Alzheimer’s risk, prevents diabetes and improves heart health.

2. Introduce seafood with dipping sauces.

Give your kids seafood with some tasty flavors to go with the fish dish. Dipping sauces can include mild salsas, pesto, honey, drawn butter, ketchup, mustard or tartar sauce.

3. Order breaded fish sticks/cod cakes.

The next time you’re at home or at a restaurant, encourage your kids to try cod cakes or crusted salmon.

Salmon is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and is a great source of protein for children and adults.

